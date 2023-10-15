ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) seeks implementation of 75% local job quota rule in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

October 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Party leader writes a letter to the Chief Minister to this effect

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokanadham on Sunday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking assurance that jobs will be provided to local people in the industries being set up in the district as per the government’s notifications earlier.

He wrote the letter keeping in view the Chief Minister’s visit to the district on October 16.

Mr. Lokanadham said that the State government had promised to provide 75% jobs to locals in the pharma SEZs in Parawada and SEZs in Achyuthapuram mandals in the district through a gazette notification a few years ago. But no progress has been made so far, he alleged.

While talking about the compensation packages to recognised families, the CPI(M) leader alleged that the authorities concerned did not provide compensation to the displaced persons under the R&R package in the defence project at Rambilli mandal. He said that even the fishermen have not received compensation, he added.

Mr. Lokanadham alleged that the Ramky management was discharging waste water into the sea without proper treatment. He said that due to unscientific discharge of waste water, farmers and fishermen were suffering the most apart from others including general public. As per the environmental measures, the company is supposed to develop a green belt outside the company but it has not done far, he said.

