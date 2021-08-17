CPI(M) seeks fair compensation for tribals to be affected by road project

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 August 2021 20:12 IST

‘No social impact study conducted in the area to be affected by land acquisition’

The CPI(M) district committee has sought provision of compensation to tribal farmers and house owners, who would be affected by the proposed Greenfield Araku-516 E National Highway and new railway tracks.

In a letter to the District Collector on Tuesday, party district committee secretary K. Lokanadham and district secretariat member Killo Surendra said that the affected tribal people should be paid compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, which provides for fair compensation to the land and property losers towards their rehabilitation and resettlement.

Advertising

Advertising

The Act necessitates a social impact study in the area to be affected by the land acquisition and preparation of a report on it. They said that no such study seems to have been made. The tribal people have to be told about the impact of the proposed development works on food security and a notification has to be issued in the newspapers but both these guidelines have not been followed till date, they said.

Seeking the intervention of the Collector, the CPI(M) leaders said that as 1/70 Act is in force in tribal areas, the lands in these areas command very low rates. They appealed to the Collector to order payment of compensation to the tribal people based on land rates in the plain areas. The details of the land acquired village-wise and names of beneficiaries should be made available at village secretariats and gram sarpanch offices and the details informed to the beneficiaries through the volunteers.

Alleging discrepancies and omissions in the survey, conducted in the past, they said that the names of beneficiaries were note recorded properly and those who were cultivating government land, banjar and poramboke were not recorded as agriculturists. A resurvey should be done between Koyyuru and Anantagiri mandals and tribal people should be involved in the survey.

The works should begin only after 75% of compensation was paid to the affected people, under the Act. But, tenders were called in the preliminary stage itself and works were being started in violation of the guidelines, they alleged.