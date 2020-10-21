CPI(M) seeks continuation of Best Available Schools scheme

‘It benefited a large number of SC/ST, BC, minority students’

The CPI(M) district committee has sought continuation of the scheme for provision of education to SC/ST, BC and minority students through Best Available Schools scheme, which has produced good results among these students over the years. In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, party district committee secretary K. Lokanadham and district secretariat member Killo Surendra noted that there were 12 such schools under the purview of the Paderu ITDA.

A total of 3,340 students were studying in these schools. The idea of starting this scheme was to encourage and motivate talented students from these communities to go for higher studies. It’s unfortunate that the scheme is being scrapped now on the plea that ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme was introduced under ‘Navaratnalu.’

The CPI(M) leaders recalled that the scheme was introduced by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2005 with the objective of providing corporate education free of cost to the poor. The students of these schools were being provided hostel accommodation and nutritious food and the government was reimbursing the expenditure on books and fee. Many of the passouts of these schools had joined engineering, medicine and civil services after qualifying in the entrance tests, they said.

The orders issued by the YSR Congress Party government, on September 28, withdrawing the scheme on the plea that ‘Amma Vodi’ was introduced, was causing unrest among the beneficiaries and their parents. They noted that the decision goes against the vision of Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy, who wanted to benefit the poor through the scheme.

They demanded withdrawal of the orders and continuation of the scheme.