CPI(M) seeks comprehensive probe into land scams in Visakhapatnam

The CPI(M) Visakha District Committee has demanded a comprehensive probe into the land scams in Visakhapatnam district to protect the land and punish the guilty. A dharna was organised by the party in this regard in front of the Collectorate here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that hundreds of acres of lands, valued at thousands of crores of rupees, were encroached at Rushikonda, Daspalla, Dabbanda and Kusuluwada in and around the city. He alleged that the State government, which was supposed to protect the lands, had failed in its duty. He said that it was wrong on the part of the YSRCP government to remove some of the lands, included in Section 22-A, from the list and allow transactions on those lands by the owners on the plea of court orders. This is encouraging landgrabbers in the city, he alleged.

‘Sale of steel plant’

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was not in a position to oppose the BJP government on its plan to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and the Gangavaram Port to Adani, Mittal and POSCO companies.

SIT report

He alleged that both the YSR Congress Party and the TDP have failed to raise their voice against the Centre on its privatisation policies. He took exception to the removal of the lands in Daspalla from the Section 22-A list. He demanded that the government ensure transparency and initiate action on the landgrabbers. He also demanded making public the SIT (Special Investigation Team) report on land scams in Visakhapatnam.

Party State secretariat member K. Lokanadham, district secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, secretariat members B. Ganga Rao, R.K.S.V. Kumar, B. Padma, B. Eswaramma, K.M. Srinivas, and B. Jagan were among those who participated.

