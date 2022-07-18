CPI(M) seeks allotment of houses to displaced persons in Zone-II in Visakhapatnam

‘District Collector should do justice to them’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat Member Ch. Narasinga Rao has demanded sanction of houses to the displaced persons of Kommadi, Revellapalem and Bakkannapalem villages, which are now under the purview of Zone-II of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

A protest was staged by the displaced persons, under the aegis of the CPI(M), at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that 86 persons belonging to economically weaker sections and Dalit farmers were allotted one acre of land (Survey no.’s 94 to 102) each by the then government 44 years ago. Most of the beneficiaries cultivated the lands, while some of them took to breeding of cattle and poultry farming for a livelihood.

Some years ago, the then government had acquired the lands from them without paying them any compensation. A Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayam, Police Training Centre and an ITI for differently-abled and an office of the Sericulture Department were constructed. The displaced persons approached the officials concerned and they were promised compensation and construction of houses for them but justice was not done to them.

A junior college and NTR Hudhud houses were constructed on their lands in 2016 and 2017. The displaced persons approached the then Ministers seeking allotment of houses sites to them on those lands. The then Ministers had told them that houses were being constructed for the poor, who had lost their houses in the Hudhud cyclone, with financial assistance from the Movie Artistes Association, and promised to allocate houses to be constructed in G + 3. The names of the displaced persons were also taken by the authorities.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had also issued orders that the displaced persons should be sanctioned houses. The CPI(M) leaders in the memorandum submitted to the Collector said that no action was taken despite repeated pleas to him (the Collector), Housing and Revenue officials. They demanded immediate intervention of the Collector to do justice to the displaced persons.

Party district secretariat members R.K.S.V. Kumar, D. Appala Raju and S. Pydithalli were among those who spoke.