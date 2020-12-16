CPI(M): scrap G.O. 89 on bauxite mining

CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham on Tuesday urged the State government to do away with G.O. 89 it issued on December 9 on bauxite mining.
In a statement released here on Tuesday, Mr. Lokanadham also demanded cancellation of a six- member committee constituted on bauxite mining in the district. He said the committee was formed to suggest options for facilitating the supply of bauxite ore to the ANRAK refinery project and to chalk out possibilities of operating ANRAK Refinery Project.
Mr. Lokanadham said any move to launch bauxite mining will be resisted as bauxite mining will affect the environment in the agency area.
He said there were agitations earlier against bauxite mining and bowing to agitations the then governments went back on mining. The YSRCP government after coming to power cancelled the GO 97 but it was now trying to restart mining so as to benefit the ANRAK company, he alleged.
He said that the previous TDP government had suggested to the Centre that private companies are not to be allowed to mine in the scheduled areas as per the AP Government’s Land Transfer Regulation Act 1 of 1970 or popularly known as 1/70 Act. CAG had also found fault with an agreement reached with Ras-Al-Khaimah, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath