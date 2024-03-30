CPI(M) ridicules Anakapalli BJP candidate C.M. Ramesh’s promises on protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

March 30, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Anakapalli district committee of the CPI(M) has ridiculed the statements of Anakapalli Lok Sabha BJP candidate C.M. Ramesh that he would not allow the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), provide captive mines to the steel plant and secure funds for its modernisation.

In a statement on Saturday, the party Anakapalli district committee secretary K. Lokanadham wondered as to what Mr. Ramesh had done during his last 10 years as an MP for protection of VSP even as the BJP-led government was keen on its privatisation (strategic sale). He also sought to know as to why Mr. Ramesh had not done anything to secure captive mines or working capital required by the plant.

The BJP MP, who had not even extended solidarity to the steel workers, who have been organising relay hunger strikes for long against the privatisation of VSP, was now talking of stopping privatisation. The CPI(M) leader said that it was nothing but cheating the people. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated the people by failing to keep his promise of providing two crore jobs, a year.

Now the BJP MP candidate was promising to set up industries in all the Assembly segments under Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, if elected. Mr. Lokanadham alleged that the policies of the BJP-led government, at the Centre, were responsible for the closure of sugar factories. But, now the BJP candidate was saying that he would get the sugar factories reopened. He alleged that the BJP-led government has done gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh in general, and Visakhapatnam region in particular during the last 10 years. It was delaying the operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone on flimsy grounds, it was instrumental in handing over of the Gangavaram Port to the Adani Group and failed to provide special package to North Andhra, and other assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The people would teach a lesson to the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP), which have allied with the BJP, which has done injustice to Andhra Pradesh, in the 2024 general elections, he added.