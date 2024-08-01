CPI(M) raises donations for Wayanad landslide victims

The CPI(M) District Committee organised a donation drive to provide relief to the landslide and flood victims of Wayanad, at Jagadamba Junction, on Thursday evening.

Over 200 persons have been confirmed dead and hundreds still missing, in the tragedy which struck Wayanad district on Tuesday. The tragedy has left hundreds of people homeless.

Rising to the occasion, the CPI(M) leaders and activists fanned out on to the streets with donation collection boxes to raise money for the victims. Passers-by, traders and street vendors chipped in with donations. At Jagadamba Junction, CPI(M) district committee secretary M. Jaggunaidu led the drive.

Mr. Jaggunaidu said that nature had wreaked havoc on Wayanad as never before. Several people were buried under the mud and rocks, which came rolling down the hills after heavy rains lashed Kerala, he said.

He said the donation drive was being conducted by the CPI(M) district committee on a call given by the CPI(M) Polit Bureau for extending relief to the victims of the tragedy.

Party leaders B. Ganga Rao, R.K.S.V. Kumar, M. Subba Rao, U.S.N. Raju and Y. Raju participated.

At Kancharapalem, CPI(M) zone secretary Botta Eswaramma, district secretariat member B. Padma and zone leaders O. Appa Rao, P. Rama Rao, P. Murthy, Suryanarayana, O. Vijaya and K. Kumari were among those who participated in the donation collection drive.

