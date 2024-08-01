GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) raises donations for Wayanad landslide victims

Updated - August 01, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) activists collecting funds for the victims of the Wayanad landslide, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

CPI(M) activists collecting funds for the victims of the Wayanad landslide, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The CPI(M) District Committee organised a donation drive to provide relief to the landslide and flood victims of Wayanad, at Jagadamba Junction, on Thursday evening.

Over 200 persons have been confirmed dead and hundreds still missing, in the tragedy which struck Wayanad district on Tuesday. The tragedy has left hundreds of people homeless.

Rising to the occasion, the CPI(M) leaders and activists fanned out on to the streets with donation collection boxes to raise money for the victims. Passers-by, traders and street vendors chipped in with donations. At Jagadamba Junction, CPI(M) district committee secretary M. Jaggunaidu led the drive.

Mr. Jaggunaidu said that nature had wreaked havoc on Wayanad as never before. Several people were buried under the mud and rocks, which came rolling down the hills after heavy rains lashed Kerala, he said.

He said the donation drive was being conducted by the CPI(M) district committee on a call given by the CPI(M) Polit Bureau for extending relief to the victims of the tragedy.

Party leaders B. Ganga Rao, R.K.S.V. Kumar, M. Subba Rao, U.S.N. Raju and Y. Raju participated.

At Kancharapalem, CPI(M) zone secretary Botta Eswaramma, district secretariat member B. Padma and zone leaders O. Appa Rao, P. Rama Rao, P. Murthy, Suryanarayana, O. Vijaya and K. Kumari were among those who participated in the donation collection drive.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.