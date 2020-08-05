CPI(M) raises concerns over ‘green corridor’

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 August 2020 23:55 IST

The proposed road project will displace many tribals, say party leaders

The CPI(M) District Committee has sought the intervention of the District Collector in the Green Corridor project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The NHAI had issued a notification in newspapers on February 15 this year announcing its plans to construct the National Highway 515 from Rajamahendravaram to Boddavara in Vizianagaram district through the Agency areas of Visakapatnam district. The 300-km NH road was planned to be constructed at a budget of ₹1,570 crore.

Those having any objection to the proposed project were asked to respond within 21 days of the issue of the notification. In a memorandum to the Collector on Wednesday, CPI(M) District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham said that the majority of the tribal people were illiterate. Further, the weekly shandies were not being held in the tribal villages in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no way that the tribal people could communicate their apprehensions to officials, he said.

The CPI(M) leader said that it was mandatory for authorities to hold gram sabhas before taking up construction activity in tribal areas. The approval of the Governor was also mandatory but the authorities concerned were taking unilateral decisions without holding gram sabhas. He said that the road project would displace several tribal peopleand lead to destruction of forests and damage to the environment.