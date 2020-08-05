CPI(M) raises concerns over ‘green corridor’

The CPI(M) District Committee has sought the intervention of the District Collector in the Green Corridor project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The NHAI had issued a notification in newspapers on February 15 this year announcing its plans to construct the National Highway 515 from Rajamahendravaram to Boddavara in Vizianagaram district through the Agency areas of Visakapatnam district. The 300-km NH road was planned to be constructed at a budget of ₹1,570 crore.
Those having any objection to the proposed project were asked to respond within 21 days of the issue of the notification. In a memorandum to the Collector on Wednesday, CPI(M) District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham said that the majority of the tribal people were illiterate. Further, the weekly shandies were not being held in the tribal villages in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no way that the tribal people could communicate their apprehensions to officials, he said.
The CPI(M) leader said that it was mandatory for authorities to hold gram sabhas before taking up construction activity in tribal areas. The approval of the Governor was also mandatory but the authorities concerned were taking unilateral decisions without holding gram sabhas. He said that the road project would displace several tribal peopleand lead to destruction of forests and damage to the environment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath