CPI(M) organises Prajarakshanabheri Bus Yatra at Visakhapatnam

November 04, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members and supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist), leaders from various workers’ unions and others participated in the CPI(M)‘s ‘Prajarakshanabheri Bus Yatra’ which began in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Starting from the NAD Junction, the yatra proceeded towards Poorna Market in One Town via Kancharapalem, Dwaraka Nagar and Jagadamba Junction. Later, a public meeting was organised at Poorna Market Junction.

Speaking at the meeting, CPI(M) former State Secretary, P. Madhu criticised the ruling governments in the State and the Centre. He said that if the BJP is elected again in the upcoming elections, there will be no security; he also said that YSRCP government has turned out to be ‘burden’ for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that the BJP and YSRCP has failed to resolve the Visakhaptnam Steel Plant privatisation issue, while unemployment is also on the rise. He further claimed that instead of questioning them, the State leaders including the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are supporting the BJP.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member K. Lokanadham said that the YSRCP leaders have been involved in large scale corruption in the Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). CPI(M) leaders A.V. Nageswara Rao, B. Prabhavathi, B. Ganga Rao and others were also present.

