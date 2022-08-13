CPI(M) organises mock public council in Visakhapatnam

Party leaders oppose levy of user charges for garbage collection

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 13, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the decision to approve user charges for garbage collection without even having a discussion during the recently held Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting, members of the CPI(M) organised a mock public council, near the Gandhi Statue, at the GVMC building here on Saturday.

Former party corporator B. Eswaramma took the chair as the Mayor, while CPI(M) leader and Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, Ward 22 Corporator (Jana Sena Party) P.L.V.N. Murthy Yadav, members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) N. Prakash Rao, B.B. Ganesh, members from Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations Federation (Nivas) and a few others from various public organisations represented as corporators.

The members said that there is a complete resistance from the public over levying user charges for garbage collection. Instead of respecting people’s opinion and withdrawing the decision, the corporators from the YSR Congress Party have hatched such plan to amend it as per house tax slab rates, they alleged. They said that the house tax increases every year and with them the user charges. The members questioned when the issue of user charges for garbage collection is in the court, how the council put it in the agenda and approved it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app