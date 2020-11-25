CPI(M) opposes public hearing on petro industrial corridor

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 November 2020

‘Nakkapalli area is already highly polluted due to pharma Industries’

Opposing the public hearing on the Vizag-Chennai Petro Industrial Corridor, the CPI(M) demanded its immediate cancellation, here on Tuesday. The public hearing is scheduled to take place at Nakkapalli on Wednesday to ascertain the public opinion on the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

Speaking to The Hindu, CPI (M) State Secretariat Member Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the proposed meeting is being held without any clarity about the upcoming industries.

“Nakkapalli area is already highly polluted due to the pharma Industries and the proposed petro industries will pollute it further,” he said.

“Already this area has become a dumping ground for the existing industries and effluents are being pumped into the sea, killing tonnes of fishes and destroying marine life, every year,” he said.

“Thousands of fishermen have lost their livelihood and recurring industrial accidents have left people in the area without sleep,” he added.

“Moreover, the EIA report did not mention about the LG Polymers gas leak incident and we demand immediate implementation of the instructions and suggestions made by the High Power Committee that investigated the incident,” he said.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said farmers and fishermen in the region will lose their livelihood, due to the project.

He also alleged that the authorities concerned who did the survey did not collect the data properly and in full. ‘We demand that a proper survey be done immediately, as out of 4,422 acres acquired for the proposed project, the ex gratia was given to 2,606 acres of patta land only. No ex gratia was paid for the loss of coconut and other trees. We demand that the government pay ex gratia as per 2013 Land Acquisition Act,” he said.

The CPI(M) also demanded that the government pay the same price that it intends to sell the acquired land to the industries.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that farmers and artisans should be compensated as per the Act and employment be given to the locals, who have lost their land and livelihood.