CPI(M) opposes public hearing on bulk drug unit

The CPI (M) has opposed the proposed public hearing on the DSN unit, scheduled to be organised by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Wednesday.

The company is planning to set up a bulk drug and intermediaries plant at Nallamattipalem of Nakkapalli mandal in Visakhapatnam district with an investment of ₹10 crore.

Opposing the move, CPI (M) district secretary K. Lokanadham on Tuesday said that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the plant was prepared by Right Source Industrial Solutions Private Limited, which was also appointed as a consultant for the project.

“The EIA was prepared by giving false declarations. It does not even mention the number of jobs to be generated by the plant,” Mr. Lokanadham alleged.

Environmental pollution

Saying that the proposed plant has plans to draw 80.81 kilolitres of water from the underground sources, Mr. Lokanadham claimed that it would have a telling impact on the watertable in Nallamattipalem. “The report has also mentioned that sound pollution would be of different types during the day and at night. The authorities have not made available copies of the EIA report in Telugu for the benefit of the local people,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that the authorities concerned had not conducted grama sabhas to inform the people about the proposed plant. “The Hetero Drugs unit nearby is already polluting the air and contaminated water in the area is causing health problems in the villagers in the vicinity,” Mr. Lokanadham said.

‘Red zone’

He also noted that Visakhapatnam district was already in the ‘red zone’ in industrial pollution and environmental experts had suggested that no new polluting industries should be allowed in the district. He sought dropping of the proposal of the bulk drug plant.