ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) opposes Andhra Pradesh government’s decision on merger of primary schools with high schools

February 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘State government is trying to deprive poor students of education as part of its plan to implement the New Education Policy’

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India(Marxist) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham has demanded that the State government reconsider its decision on closure of primary schools in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. He said that it is not right to close the schools unofficially even before the High Court came out with its order.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Mr. Lokanadham said that the judgment of the High Court on G.O. no.’s 117 and 128, pertaining to rationalisation and merger of schools, was pending. He alleged that the State government was trying to deprive poor students of education as part of its plan to implement the New Education Policy of the BJP government.

He recalled that the merger of Std. III, IV and V, which were earlier in primary school schools, with high schools, located at a distance of 1 km away, has resulting in children of these classes dropping out of school in remote rural areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, the non-filling up of vacant posts was causing injustice to the unemployed youth. He said that the party would launch an agitation for the protection of schools, if the government failed to withdraw its decision on merger of schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US