CPI(M) opposes Andhra Pradesh government’s decision on merger of primary schools with high schools

February 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India(Marxist) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham has demanded that the State government reconsider its decision on closure of primary schools in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. He said that it is not right to close the schools unofficially even before the High Court came out with its order.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Mr. Lokanadham said that the judgment of the High Court on G.O. no.’s 117 and 128, pertaining to rationalisation and merger of schools, was pending. He alleged that the State government was trying to deprive poor students of education as part of its plan to implement the New Education Policy of the BJP government.

He recalled that the merger of Std. III, IV and V, which were earlier in primary school schools, with high schools, located at a distance of 1 km away, has resulting in children of these classes dropping out of school in remote rural areas.

On the other hand, the non-filling up of vacant posts was causing injustice to the unemployed youth. He said that the party would launch an agitation for the protection of schools, if the government failed to withdraw its decision on merger of schools.