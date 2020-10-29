CPI(M) opposes allotment of AU land to IT startups

VISAKHAPATNAM

The CPI(M) has opposed the decision of Andhra University to allot 50 acres of land for IT startup companies in the university campus. Party Greater Visakha City committee secretary B. Ganga Rao demanded that the MoU, which was reached between AU and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), should be cancelled.

The original plan was to allocate the vacant land, opposite the VMRDA building, to the IT startups and agreements were also made in this regard.

He alleged that the companies were now having their sights on AU lands. There was huge government land in Visakhapatnam for setting up of startups apart from land, which was already allocated to IT companies remaining vacant, and it could be recovered, he said.

AU lands should be utilised only for construction of new buildings for introduction of new courses and for research purposes. The CPI(M) also demanded that the State government make a statement on the issue.