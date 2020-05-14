CPI(M) leaders oppose plan to sell govt. land

The CPI(M) has opposed the proposal of the State government to sell government land in Visakhapatnam district through e-auction to generate revenue.

“The proposal to sell the land allocated to the Reserve Police and the APIIC tells all about the the lack of interest of the government in developing the city. The government land needs to be protected,” said party leader K. Lokanadham on Thursday.

Reiterating the same, B. Ganga Rao said that it was evident from the decision taken by the government that there was no truth in the statements of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

The CPI(M) leaders recalled that the YSRCP had opposed the move of the previous TDP government to dispose of the government land.

The party leaders demanded that the State government drop the proposal of selling the government land.