CPI(M) leaders blame dilution of norms for industrial accidents in the united Visakhapatnam district

The CPI(M) leaders have alleged that dilution of norms is responsible for several industiral accidents in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district

Home Minister V. Anitha and other TDP leaders seem to be oblivious to the fact that G.O. no. 27, which was issued by the Chandrababu Naidu government, during its earlier stint, on May 31, 2016, is responsible for the introduction of online inspection system in the Labour Department in the name of ensuring simplification, transparency and accountability. The objective was to enable Andhra Pradesh to get a higher rank in Ease of Doing Business (EODB), alleged CPI(M) State leader Ch. Narasinga Rao.

This has led to the dilution of rules, and in many cases the managements of various industries, including pharma companies operating from SEZs, were allowed to give a self-certification that they are complying with the mandatory safety guidelines and they would normally be exempted from physical inspection by the officials.

The web-based online inspection system in the Labour Department was introduced in November 2015 on trial mode and was launched on regular basis from March 1, 2016. It provides for third party certification by medium risk establishments instead of inspection by the Labour Department

The G.O. has exempted establishments set up in SEZs/EPZs, establishments, which have submitted combined annual return and have no violations consecutively for three years, any other establishment, specially exempted by the government, establishments inspected in the first year will be exempted for the next two years from inspection by any inspecting officer.

“The mandatory periodical safety audits were stopped after the introduction of the online system. The claims of the management that they are meeting the statutory guidelines are enough and the Labour Department officials are not even allowed into the SEZs, except under certain circumstances, under the new guidelines which were brought into force by the TDP government in its earlier stint,” Mr. Narasinga Rao told The Hindu.

Safety audit is a must to control serious industrial accidents. The advice of the Director General of Disaster Management should also be seriously considered, he says.

Another G.O. (G.O. no. 62, Dt. 28/03/2019) was issued by the TDP government before the 2019 general elections, which completely eliminates inspection of industries in SEZs, says CPI(M) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham. He wrote a letter to the Anakapalli Collector of August 27, seeking withdrawal of this G.O.

