CPI(M) leader demands political parties to declare their stand on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

September 24, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A bike rally was organised by the CPI (M) in Ukkunagaram on Sunday as part of the party’s ongoing Uttarandhra rally. The rally which commenced at the Ukkunagaram Rythu Bazaar went through all the sectors in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) Township.

The participants raised slogans against the Central and State governments. Addressing the participants, CPI(M) leader and 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao demanded that all political parties should declare their stand on the VSP issue. He sought to know whey the ruling party and the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh were not raising their voice against the BJP government, which, he alleged was trying to ‘stifle the VSP’ by using all the means at its disposal.

He condemned the Opposition parties for trying to “please” the BJP government instead of pulling it up for its “adamant stand on the strategic sale” of the largest public sector industry in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the bike rally, being organised in north Andhra, was receiving tremendous support from the people. He called upon the people to make the public meeting, to be held on the conclusion of the north Andhra bike rally at Kurmannapalem on September 29, an overwhelming success.

CPI(M) city leader M. Rama Rao said that the steel workers had been organising relay hunger strikes for the past 954 days. He alleged that the VSP management was trying to promote private companies such as Jindal. He warned that the management would have to face severe repercussions from the workers, if it tried to toe the line of the Centre.

CPI(M) Steel Plant Division secretary P. Srinivasa Raju said that the bike rally was being organised to ensure greater involvement of the public in the agitation to save the VSP from privatisation.

AIDWA Venu condemned the attitude of the VSP management for failing to implement the revised wages for workers.

CPI(M) and CITU leaders of Steel Division T. Chiranjeevi, D. Ch. Venkateswara Rao, Pulla Rao, V. Prasad, SKK Mohiuddin, K.P. Balasubrahmanyam and B.N. Madhusudhan were among those who participated.

