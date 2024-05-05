CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hate speech and violating rules to win third term

May 05, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Polit Bureau member Brida Karat has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his desperation to win a third time, is indulging in blatant violation of rules, and is using objectionable language and hate speech against a section of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have filed a case against the Prime Minister for blatant and extreme hate speech. I have complained to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Delhi police against the Prime Minister but the police declined to file an FIR. The Prime Minister is not above the law,” she said at a media conference here on Sunday.

Ms. Karat recalled that the genesis of the ethnic conflict in Manipur, was the handing over of resource-rich tribal land to private companies. She alleged that the BJP was against the tribal communities.

The mention of ‘Gram Sabha’ was eliminated from the rules, and under the Mining Act, the prior consent of the affected communities was not necessary for undertaking mining. She alleged that the tribal people in and around Visakhapatnam were suffering due to non-implementation of the rights given to them by the Constitution.

She said that the Centre was amending the rules to hand over the mineral wealth of the tribal areas to corporate groups. The goal was to start bauxite mining in the Agency areas. She alleged that surveys were conducted for ‘namesake’ under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana but no allocations were made under the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.