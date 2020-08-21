CPI(M) highlights problems of tribals during rainy season

The tribal people of the Agency mandals in the districts are facing several difficulties in reaching their hamlets due to heavy rains during the past few weeks and overflowing of streams and tanks.They are crossing the streams despite the threat of getting washed away by the gushing water to reach their villages, as they have no other alternative in the absence of bridges and culverts, according to CPI(M).In a letter to District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Friday, CPI(M) district committee secretary K. Lokanadham and secretariat member Killo Surendra sought construction of bridges and culverts to enable the villagers to reach their homes safely during the rainy season. The CPI(M) leaders said that the tribal people were not getting essential commodities and even medical services due to the stoppage of transport in view of the rains.
They sought among other things completion of the Kothavalasa bridge to provide transportation to seven villages of Anantagiri mandal, construction of a bridge at Kinchumanda to provide transportation to the villages of Dumbriguda mandal, repair of the damaged roads in Hukumpeta mandal, provision of transportation facilities to Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Paderu, G. Madugula, Chintapalli and GK Veedhi mandals.
They noted that there was danger of the outbreak of seasonal diseases due to heavy rains. Medical camps should be organised and medicines be made available for the tribal people.
