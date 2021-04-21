CPI(M) hails sending of resolution on VSP to govt.

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 April 2021 07:25 IST

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary and 78th ward corporator B. Ganga Rao has hailed the sending of the resolution, adopted by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council against the move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), to the State government.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that the GVMC Council at its first meeting on April 9 had passed a unanimous resolution on the issue. He said that the State government should forward the resolution to the Centre.

He also appealed to the State government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly on the issue and send it to the Centre. He thanked the Mayor, GVMC Commissioner and the corporators for supporting the resolution .

Advertising

Advertising