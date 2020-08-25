CPI(M): govts. failed to provide proper medicare to people

‘Doctors not being provided PPE kits’

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao has alleged that the Central and State governments failed to provide better medical facilities to people in the pandemic situation. As part of the nationwide call given by the party, a protest was organised at the Gandhi statue here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that the Centre has hastened the process of handing over public sector undertakings to corporate companies on a platter. The State government has failed to check fleecing of patients by private hospitals by not bringing COVID-19 treatment under Aarogyasri. He also alleged that doctors were not being provided PPE kits.

He sought that the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) should be developed as multi-specialty hospital. The facilities at the hospital should be upgraded and doctors and staff appointed. He also sought provision of drugs to corona patients.

Party city secretary B. Ganga Rao and leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, B. Jagan, M. Subba Rao, G. Narayana Babu and R.P. Raju were among those present.