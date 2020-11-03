CPI(M) for early solution to temple land issue

‘Government is not keen on resolving the problem’

The CPI(M) has demanded an early solution to the long-pending issue of 'pancha gramala lands'.

Party Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao said in a statement on Monday that the recent move of the government to add three more members to the committee, which was appointed on the issue through G.O. no. 794 on July 25, 2019, indicates that the government was not keen on resolving the issue.

He recalled that Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured of solving the dispute within 100 days of coming to power. He sought that landowners should be permitted to register the lands on their name and to take up constructions. There was no mention that the lands in question belong to the Simhachalam temple except in the pattas issued by the previous government in 1996-97. Subsequently, the then RDO of Visakhapatnam in his order in April, 2010 and later, a three-member committee formed on the orders of the High Court in 2014 ruled that the pattas issued to the Simhachalam Devasthanam were improper and suggested a detailed survey of the lands. The previous government has failed to take any action in this regard.

There were several cases pending in the High Court on the issue. The court had directed the petitioners and the officials concerned to submit proof on ownership of the land. While the public and people’s organisations had submitted proofs, available with them, the temple officials have not submitted them to the court so far. The CPI(M) leader demanded removal of the temple Executive Officer, who is a party to the issue, from the three-member committee, which was formed to resolve the dispute.