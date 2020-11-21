CPI(M) faults Vijaya Sai for seeking closure of airport

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘It is wrong to link development of proposed airport at Bhogapuram with the existing one’

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao has strongly condemned the letter reportedly written by Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri that Visakhapatnam Airport should be closed for 30 years.

He said it was wrong on the part of Mr. Reddy to link the development of the proposed airport at Bhogapuram with the existing one in the city. He said that this move was detrimental to the development of north Andhra and the sole beneficiary of such a move would be the GMR Group.The MP should realise that many big cities in the country like Mumbai and Delhi have two airports and measures were being taken to develop second airports in cities like Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, Mr. Ganga Rao said. Already ₹60 crore was spent on expansion of the airport in Visakhapatnam. The airport, which was providing livelihood to hundreds of permanent and contract employees, has a capacity to accommodate 12 aircraft at a time, he said.

Mr. Ganga Rao wondered what was the reason for YSR Congress Party Parliamentary Party leader, who has not opposed the Centre’s decision to hand over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) lands to the South Korean steel plant, POSCO, to come out in favour of closing the existing airport. The work on the Bhogapuram Airport is yet to begin and when it would be completed is not known, he said.