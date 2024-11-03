CPI(M) expresses dismay as CM speaks nothing about Vizag steel plant during his two-day visit

The CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh State Committee on Sunday expressed dismay over Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s lack of focus on the coalition government’s stance on the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during his two-day visit to north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister visited Visakhapatnam as part of his two-day visit till Saturday, but did not speak a word on the steel plant, CPI(M) State secretariat committee member K. Lokanadham said in a press release here.

Instead, the government focused on the proposed corporate sector steel plant, ArcelorMittal and Nippon, in Anakapalli district and its raw material source from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Chhattisgarh.

“Chandrababu Naidu and his coalition partners (BJP and JSP) made tall promises to protect Vizag steel after their government was formed in the State and at the Centre during the campaigns of the 2024 general elections. They formed governments with those promises, but, no one is paying attention to the pitiful condition of the government-owned VSP, which is the lifeline of thousands of employees and their families,” Mr. Lokanadham said.

Apart from the steel plant, the Chief Minister did not even mention the real problems of the people of north coastal region, such as the hardships of dairy farmers who lost revenue due to the reduction of price by ₹3 per a litre of milk at dairies. The government also did not think about steps to be taken to reduce the prices of essential commodities.

