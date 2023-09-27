ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of Aadhar linkage with electricity meter connections

September 27, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Officials say it is to support real beneficiaries of welfare schemes

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

The Visakhapatnam unit of the CPI(M) has demanded that the State government withdraw the process of linking Aadhaar numbers with electricity connections, across the State.

The party said in a release here on Tuesday that the new policy will not bring the desired results to the government and time will be wasted as electricity staff go around every house to carry out Aadhaar linking work. It was unfair for electricity authorities to warn electricity consumers that electricity connections would be cut if they did not submit Aadhaar number for the linkage, the release added.

The statement stated that the State and Central governments are taking anti-public decisions to reduce the number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the official spokesperson of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited, said that the Aadhar linkage process was going on in order to support the real beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the government.

Eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US