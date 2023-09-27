CPI(M) demands withdrawal of Aadhar linkage with electricity meter connections

September 27, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam unit of the CPI(M) has demanded that the State government withdraw the process of linking Aadhaar numbers with electricity connections, across the State.

The party said in a release here on Tuesday that the new policy will not bring the desired results to the government and time will be wasted as electricity staff go around every house to carry out Aadhaar linking work. It was unfair for electricity authorities to warn electricity consumers that electricity connections would be cut if they did not submit Aadhaar number for the linkage, the release added.

The statement stated that the State and Central governments are taking anti-public decisions to reduce the number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

On the other hand, the official spokesperson of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited, said that the Aadhar linkage process was going on in order to support the real beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the government.

Eom

