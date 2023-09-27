HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of Aadhar linkage with electricity meter connections

Officials say it is to support real beneficiaries of welfare schemes

September 27, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

The Visakhapatnam unit of the CPI(M) has demanded that the State government withdraw the process of linking Aadhaar numbers with electricity connections, across the State.

The party said in a release here on Tuesday that the new policy will not bring the desired results to the government and time will be wasted as electricity staff go around every house to carry out Aadhaar linking work. It was unfair for electricity authorities to warn electricity consumers that electricity connections would be cut if they did not submit Aadhaar number for the linkage, the release added.

The statement stated that the State and Central governments are taking anti-public decisions to reduce the number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

On the other hand, the official spokesperson of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited, said that the Aadhar linkage process was going on in order to support the real beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the government.

Eom

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.