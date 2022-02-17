CPI(M) demands probe into fire in Vizag pharma unit

‘Accidents are occurring frequently due to lack of safety audit’

‘Accidents are occurring frequently due to lack of safety audit’

The frequent fire mishaps at pharma companies in the city are a pointer to the negligence of the managements of pharma companies who flout the safety guidelines, party’s district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged here on Thursday..

Referring to the fire mishap at a pharma company at the JNPC, he said the incident caused a scare in the areas surrounding the Pharma City. The fire broke out in the Unit-2 allegedly due to a chemical reaction in the reactor. The smoke spread to three floors and a driver, who was nearby, fell sick.

The management and workers heaved a sigh of relief as there was no loss of life. However, Mr. Lokanadham alleged that accidents were occurring frequently due to lack of safety audit and supervision.

He demanded that the Inspector of Factories, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials and higher officials from the district administration must order a probe into the incident and initiate action against those companies that were flouting the safety guidelines.