Visakhapatnam

CPI(M) demands compensation to gas leak victims

The CPI (M) has demanded payment of ₹1 crore as compensation to Kanakaraju, a victim of the styrene monomer vapour leak, who died on Monday. They claimed that he died due to inhaling styrene monomer vapour, but it is to be confirmed as per government health officials.

Party Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao decried the indifferent attitude of the officials towards the victims. The District Collector or other officials failed to console the family members of the victim. The officials and the police were not even interested in getting a post-mortem done.

He said that Kanakaraju could have survived if the doctors had provided better treatment. He also alleged that P. Venkayamma had died a week ago due to the negligence of doctors. He sought that the dependents of both Kanakaraju and Venkayamma should be paid ₹1 crore as compensation. According to him, a police case has been filed and body was sent for post-mortem.

The government had also announced payment of ₹10,000 each to all those who were affected by the styrene vapour leak. A total of 5,000 persons were yet to receive the benefit. He also demanded withdrawal of police from the affected villages.

