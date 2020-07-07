CPI(M) demands arrest of Sainor officials over gas leak

The CPI(M) has demanded arrest of the management of Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited for its negligence, which resulted in the leakage of hydrogen sulphide, causing the death of two workers.

Party district committee secretary K. Lokanadham said in a statement that the committee, appointed to probe the mishap, has held the company management responsible as it had failed to comply with the safety norms. The report, submitted by the committee, noted that the third phase benzimidazole was sent into the SSR-107 reactor without completely removing the first phase mother liquor from the reactor. The management had not provided safety masks to the employees and had not even created awareness among them on the harmful chemicals at the plant.

Mr. Lokanadham demanded arrest of the company management and payment of ₹1 crore as compensation to the kin of the deceased.