CPI(M) criticises YSR Congress for supporting new property tax proposal

‘Ruling party members come for an open debate to discuss the issue’

CPI(M) leader and corporator of Ward No. 78, B. Ganga Rao, has criticised the leaders of the YSR Congress Party for supporting and passing the proposal of new property tax scheme in the recently held Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said that while the people of Visakhapatnam were expressing anger at the decision, it is shameful on part of the YSRCP leaders to support the proposal by making false claims.

He condemned the statements of the YSRCP leaders that the Opposition and the Left parties were creating panic and indulging in false propaganda against the property tax.

He demanded that the ruling party members come for an open debate to discuss the property tax scheme.

The CPI(M) leader said that the YSRCP leaders did not even attempt to amend or make changes in the property tax rules to reduce burden on people.

Mr. Ganga Rao pointed out that apart from the 9,000 plus suggestions, the GVMC received another 15,000 odd responses, but they were not considered in the council meeting.

He questioned the YSRCP leaders if it was right for them to ignore suggestions made by people.