CPI(M) criticises Railway Minister’s statement on Waltair Division

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 March 2021 01:16 IST

‘Retain division in the South Coast Railway Zone’

Railway Zone Sadhana Samithi convener J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has condemned the reported statement of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament that Waltair Division would soon be a thing of the past.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Murthy recalled that the BJP government had hastily declared the South Coast Railway Zone (S Co R), with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, just before the general elections in 2019. He warned that the BJP would have to pay a heavy price, if it went ahead with its decision to do away with Waltair Division altogether. A fresh agitation would be launched to seek retaining of Waltair Division apart from demanding early commencement of new zone works.

He noted that the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of S Co R had submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Railway Board saying that ₹175 crore would be required for the new zone. But in the last budget, a mere ₹3 crore was allotted to S Co R, thereby cheating the people of the State, he alleged.

The CPI(M) State assistant secretary also demanded that the State government convene an all-party meeting to exert pressure on the Centre for retaining of Waltair Division and early operationalisation of the new zone.