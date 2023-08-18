CPI(M) criticises proposed study tour of corporators in Visakhapatnam

August 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporator (Ward 78) B. Ganga Rao from the CPI(M) alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)’s proposed study tour to Amritsar and Srinagar during September first week, is a waste of public money. Announcing that he will not be a part of the proposed tour, Mr. Ganga Rao said that the corporation should not organise such tours for the corporators, when people are facing inconvenience after being burdened by taxes.

Submitting a representation to Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Friday, Mr. Ganga Rao said that of the proposed eight-day study tour, there will be interaction with the corporation authorities from Srinagar and Amritsar only on two days, while the rest of the days, the corporators have planned to visit various sightseeing places in Punjab and Kashmir. This is not a study tour but an excursion on public money, he alleged.

“Last year, the corporators had gone to study tour to North India for which huge money was spent. The corporation did not even prepare a report on the observations,” he said.