CPI(M) conducts bike rally demanding strict punishment for flouting of safety norms in SEZs

Published - September 16, 2024 09:51 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The party leaders urged the government not to be lenient towards factory managements which fail to implement the safety parameters

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leaders and cadre taking out a bike rally demanding strict implementation of safety rules in SEZs, at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a motorcycle rally at Payakaraopeta in the Anakapalli district on Monday, September 16, demanding the government take legal action against the pharma and other industries in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) that flout safety norms.

They demanded that the government ensures strict implementation of safety regulations.

Addressing the participants, CPI(M) State committee member M. Jaggunaidu demanded that the government stop being lenient towards factory managements which failed to implement the safety parameters. He said that the governments were doing injustice to those who parted with their lands in the hope that their children would get employment in the industries set up on their lands. The 75% reservation to displaced persons and locals was not being implemented by the managements.

Mr. Jaggunaidu asked, “What is the use of such industries which go on polluting the environment and ignoring the accidents caused by their negligence? What is the use if they do not even provide job security to the locals?”

The failure to abide by the pollution control rules was causing various health problems to the local people, Mr. Jaggunaidu alleged, adding that indifference of the managements had resulted in the death of 17 workers in Escientia Pharma and four workers in Synergene Pharma recently.

However, cases have not been booked against the managements so far he alleged.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham, who led the bike rally, alleged that the central and State governments were neglecting the safety aspect while granting approval for establishing industries. He also sought provision of safety gear to workers and employees to prevent injuries and deaths at the workplace.

CPI(M) district leaders M. Appalaraju, G. Koteswara Rao, R. Sankara Rao, R. Ramu G. Satyanarayana, G. Sriram and V.V. Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated in the bike rally.

