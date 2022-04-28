Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) condemns arrests of leaders ahead of CM’s visit

Government should roll back hike in RTC tickets, demand leaders

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) district committee condemned the arrest of its leaders in connection with the visit of Chief Minister Y.S.. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, on Thursday.

In a statement, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham said it was deplorable to see that whenever the Chief Minister goes to visit some part of the State, the CPI(M) leaders, who work for the people, are being arrested.

While CPI(M) district committee member R. Ramu, Atchutapuram mandal committee member K. Somu Naidu and Rythu Sangham district secretary Karri Appa Rao were reportedly picked up from their homes, CPI(M) district secretariat member M. Appalaraju, Nakkapalli mandal secretary M. Rajesh and Dandubabulu were picked up from the party office at Nakkapalli.

Mr. Lokanadham sought to know whether the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were worried that the CPI(M) leaders would pull up the government on the problems being faced by the public. He demanded that the government roll back the hike in APSRTC bus fares, settle the arrears payable to sugarcane farmers, and revive the closed Thandava, Etikoppaka and Thummapala sugar factories if it was really keen on ensuring the welfare of the people.

He added that the party would not be cowed down by the arrests.