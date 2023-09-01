HamberMenu
CPI(M) calls upon consumers to oppose hike in power charges

The party has planned a series of protest against the hike in prices of essential commodities

September 01, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State are jointly increasing the electricity charges. He called upon the people to reject both these parties in the 2024 elections.

The CPI(M) held meetings with Electricity Department workers at Resapuvanipalem, Rama Talkies, Amar Nagar and other areas in the city on August 31 (Thursday).

Mr. Kumar said that the government was imposing undue burden on the consumers in the name of true-up charges and arrears.

The CPI(M) was organising a signature campaign against the steep hike in the prices of essential commodities till September 4 as a part of which dharnas would be staged at all village, ward secretariats on September 1. Protests would be staged at all Tahsildar offices on September 4, said Mr. Kumar and appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the protests.

CPI(M) leaders P. Krishna Rao, Krishna, Gurunadh, Prasad, N. Raju, Ch. Adinarayana, Bangaru Naidu and Siva were among those who participated in the meetings.

