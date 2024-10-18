CPI(M) activists stage protest against power tariff hike in the name of true-up charges

The CPI (M) Visakhapatnam district leaders and activists have protested against the hike in electricity charges to the tune of ₹8,114 crore in the name of true-up charges within 120 days of the coalition government coming to power in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the State-level protest, Left activists staged a dharna at the APEPDCL office here on Friday.

CPI(M) leader and GVMC corporator Ganga Rao said that the three political parties (BJP, TDP and JSP) promised not to increase the electricity charges after coming to power during the election campaigns for 2024 polls. People also supported them by giving a huge mandate by believing those promises. But now, the ruling parties have increased the electricity charges to the tune of ₹8,114 crore across the State within 120 days of forming their government and burdened the people, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the hike is not withdrawn, massive protests and movement will be staged across the State. The same parties opposed the then government in the name of ‘Baadude Baadudu’ when they were in opposition in 2019-24. But, what they are doing now?. Next year also, electricity charges will be increased by ₹11,700 crore,” Mr. Ganga Rao said.

Not only the electricity charges, but also the prices of every essential commodities and commercial goods have been increased, he added.

Smart meters

“Due to increase in charges and prices, common people have been facing problems,” said another party leader R.K.S.V. Kumar. Mr. Kumar said that the Union and the State governments are now installing smart meters, which is against the will of the people.

Earlier Mr. Nara Lokesh had promised not to support smart meters during the padayatra, when Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of the State. But now, smart meters are being installed, Mr. Kumar added.

Praja Poru programme from November 8

So, they decided to organise a Praja Poru programme across the State from November 8 to 15, campaigning against the policies and decisions of the government. He said that they will knock on every door in the State and tell people about the anti-people rule of the government. The programme would also include the protests at the Secretariats at every village, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.