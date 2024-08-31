ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) activists stage protest against potholed roads in Anakapalli district

Published - August 31, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

They vow to intensify stir if the problem is not addressed

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) Adivasi Sangham activists staging a protest against potholed roads at Kothakota in Anakapalli district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Leaders and activists of the 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee of CPI(M) Adivasi Sangham carried out an innovative protest by fishing in the rainwater on the potholes on BN Road near Kothakota High School in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Raising slogans against the NDA government in the State, activists led by committee leader K. Govinda Rao said that elected representatives (MLAs) and Anakpalli MP C.M. Ramesh promised to repair the roads after coming to power.

“Even after 100 days of this government coming to power, none of the people’s representatives paid attention to our problems, especially potholed roads in mandals like Rolugunta, Ravikamatham and Butchayyapeta. Thousands of people, including women and pregnant women, travel on these roads. Despite bringing it to the attention of the Anakapalli MP several times, he did not respond to our grievances,” Mr. Govinda Rao said.

Due to the rains for the past week, the condition of the roads has become completely miserable. Heavy to heavy rains fell in the district on Saturday due to the depression formed over the sea, he added.

Mr. Govinda Rao warned that if the government failed to respond to the problems, protests would be launched from September 10.

Tribal association leader G. Vasu, and agricultural labour union leader Ch. Suribabu were also present.

