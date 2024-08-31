GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) activists stage protest against potholed roads in Anakapalli district

They vow to intensify stir if the problem is not addressed

Published - August 31, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Adivasi Sangham activists staging a protest against potholed roads at Kothakota in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

CPI(M) Adivasi Sangham activists staging a protest against potholed roads at Kothakota in Anakapalli district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Leaders and activists of the 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee of CPI(M) Adivasi Sangham carried out an innovative protest by fishing in the rainwater on the potholes on BN Road near Kothakota High School in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Raising slogans against the NDA government in the State, activists led by committee leader K. Govinda Rao said that elected representatives (MLAs) and Anakpalli MP C.M. Ramesh promised to repair the roads after coming to power.

“Even after 100 days of this government coming to power, none of the people’s representatives paid attention to our problems, especially potholed roads in mandals like Rolugunta, Ravikamatham and Butchayyapeta. Thousands of people, including women and pregnant women, travel on these roads. Despite bringing it to the attention of the Anakapalli MP several times, he did not respond to our grievances,” Mr. Govinda Rao said.

Due to the rains for the past week, the condition of the roads has become completely miserable. Heavy to heavy rains fell in the district on Saturday due to the depression formed over the sea, he added.

Mr. Govinda Rao warned that if the government failed to respond to the problems, protests would be launched from September 10.

Tribal association leader G. Vasu, and agricultural labour union leader Ch. Suribabu were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.