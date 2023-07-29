CPI(M) activists stage protest against establishment of Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam

July 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Visakhapatnam district leaders and activists on Saturday staged a protest in a place which was earmarked for the proposed Inorbit Mall near Saligramapuram here, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay foundation stone on August 1. The protesters said that Centre should cancel the project and the Chief Minister should not participate in the programme as the mall is no way good for the people here.

The party Visakhapatnam District Secretariat members R.K.S.V. Kumar, V. Krishna Rao, U.S.N. Raju and R.N. Madhavi, and GVMC 78th Corporator B. Ganga Rao participated in the protest.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Raju, one of the agitators, said that about 17 lakh acres of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s (VPA) land was allotted to the corporate companies at a throwaway price.

“Instead of giving the valuable land worth ₹500 crore to private companies, the governments should use the public asset for setting up parks, grounds or small scale industrial units in order to help public,” Mr. Raju said.

Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the valuable land to his close associate Raheja, who runs Inorbit Malls in the country. Apart from that, the BJP government also leased another 16 acres of the VPA’s assets in its Port Stadium, Indoor Stadium and Kalavani Auditorium near Akkayyapalem to private individuals.

“Instead of opposing such moves of the Centre, the State government has joined hands with the Centre, especially due to insider dealings between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Narendra Modi. Many small and medium business outlets in the city will lose their business due to the Inorbit Mall in the city,” the agitators, including Mr. Raju, alleged in the protest.