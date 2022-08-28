CPI State conference opposes privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI State conference has demanded that the Centre stop the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and sanction raw materials and captive mines to the plant.

The State conference adopted various resolutions at its valedictory on Sunday. It also noted that the State government should exert pressure on the Centre in this regard, instead of limiting itself to making statements. It should lead an all-party delegation to Delhi in this regard. The resolution was moved by AITUC State executive president Chalasani Venkata Rama Rao.

‘Implement bifurcation promises’

The meeting resolved that the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, including Special Category Status (SCS), Kadapa steel plant and railway zone in Visakhapatnam, should be implemented and funds for the capital in Amaravati should be given.

The meeting also sought implementation of the recommendations of the Koneru Ranga Rao Committee on distribution of land to the landless poor. The meeting noted that the committee was appointed during the tenure of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy following protests by the Left parties and agricultural labour unions.

The Rajasekhara Reddy government had approved 92 of the 104 recommendations made by the committee. However, none of the governments, which came to power subsequently, have implemented the recommendations so far. Party leader J. Wilson proposed that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power invoking the name of his father, should implement the recommendations of the committee.

The meeting adopted another resolution demanding proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MREGS). The party leaders said that the scheme was introduced in 2008 by the UPA government, following widespread agitations by the Left parties and agriculture labour unions and NGOs.

The scheme had provided sustenance to the rural poor and improved their living conditions to some extent. They alleged that the BJP government has been reducing the budget for the scheme in a phased manner every year. The resolution was moved by Avula Shekar.

Bilkis Bano case

The meeting also adopted another resolution demanding that the convicts, who were released in the Bilkis Bano case, should be sent back to jail. The resolution was moved by Swathi of Mahila Samakhya. The meeting also resolved that the government should exert pressure on the capitalist countries like America, which were taking up projects causing tremendous damage to the environment, to adopt eco-friendly measures. The resolution was moved by Singireddy Hanumantha Reddy.