CPI seeks arrest of company officials

The CPI has demanded arrest and filing of criminal charges against the Chairman, Directors and senior officials of LG Polymers under Section 302 CPC for criminal negligence causing death of 12 persons.

In a letter to the NGT, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said the NGT should order the company management to deposit ₹500 crore, instead of ₹50 crore, towards cost of compensation and treatment of victims as also for remedial measures for restoration of the environment.

The factory and the lands in possession of the company should be taken over by the government and used for public good. Officials of the Industries Department and the Pollution Control Board should be booked for dereliction of duty.