CPI opposes hike in prices of LPG cylinders

The CPI activists staged a demonstration opposing the hike in the LPG cylinder price by ₹ 144 here on Friday.
In the novel protest, the party leaders prepared tea on a clay oven and served them to the protesters. CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana said that the Centre had money to give subsidies to investors and businessmen, while it was unable to contain the LPG prices.
He said that the hike in LPG price was a big jolt to the citizens who were already reeling under the skyrocketting prices of essential commodities. The protesters demanded that the Centre must revoke the hike in prices immediately.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.