CPI opposes hike in prices of LPG cylinders

The CPI activists staged a demonstration opposing the hike in the LPG cylinder price by ₹ 144 here on Friday.

In the novel protest, the party leaders prepared tea on a clay oven and served them to the protesters. CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana said that the Centre had money to give subsidies to investors and businessmen, while it was unable to contain the LPG prices.

He said that the hike in LPG price was a big jolt to the citizens who were already reeling under the skyrocketting prices of essential commodities. The protesters demanded that the Centre must revoke the hike in prices immediately.