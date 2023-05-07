CPI-M Polit Bureau member demands justice to agitating women wrestlers

May 07, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI-M Polit Bureau Member B.V. Raghavulu has deplored the apathy of the Centre in initiating action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers.

Addressing a media conference, on May 7, Mr. Raghavulu said that the BJP, which teaches girls what to wear, to protect themselves from possible harassment, has failed to respond when the wrestlers lodged a complaint against the WFI president.

Commending some of the sportspersons, who had extended their support to the agitating wrestlers, he urged sportspersons and sports associations to condemn the issue.

The CPI-M Polit Bureau Member recalled that an FIR was registered on the accused, only on the intervention of the court. Appreciating the women’s organisations, rythu sanghams and political parties for launching an agitation in support of the protest by the wrestlers, he extended the support of the CPI-M to it. Saying that the incident had brought disrepute to the nation, he sought that the Centre should wake up at least now and do justice to the victims.

Referring to the Expression of Interest (EOI) seeking bids to raise working capital for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Mr. Raghavulu demanded that the Centre should come out with a set of guidelines for participation in the bid. Of the 29 companies, which participated in the bid, 19 were rejected, and a majority of the successful bidders were foreign companies, according to reliable information. The Centre claimed that it was not privatisation but only to raise working capital for the operation of the plant.

He also demanded a disclosure of the terms and conditions for participation in the bids as government organisations and PSUs were not allowed to participate in the bids. Demanding implementation of wage revision agreement as was done in other steel plants, he alleged that it was not implemented for VSP employees in a bid to demoralise them.

Replying to a query, he said that non-allocation of captive mines to VSP over the years by the Congress and BJP governments was a ploy to push the plant into losses and pave the way for its privatisation in a phased manner.

On the peculiar political situation in A.P., Mr. Raghavulu said it was unfortunate that both the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP were supporting the BJP, and ignoring the interests of the State.