CPI-M asks YSRCP government to prevail upon Centre to fulfil AP Reorganisation promises, if it was committed to Uttarandhra development

November 27, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI-M District Committee secretary M. Jaggunaidu questioned the seriousness of the State government on the development of North Andhra.

Referring to the hasty release of a G.O. on establishment of a transit office of the Chief Minister and offices of various government departments in Visakhapatnam city, Mr. Jaggunaidu, who addressed a media conference along with Corporator B. Ganga Rao, here, on Monday, alleged that the YSRCP was doing it in view of the forthcoming general elections.

There was no doubt that Uttarandhra (North Andhra) has been neglected for long. The AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, was brought out by Parliament, to undo the injustice done to residual Andhra Pradesh, post bifurcation of the State. The BJP government has failed to implement it. The assurances given in the Reorganisation Act include: Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, special financial package to the backward districts of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, a new railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, taking up Polavaram as a national project and establishment of a Tribal University.

The Railway zone has not been operationalised, so far, and the Polavaram project work was progressing at a snail’s pace due to the negligent attitude of the BJP government. Mr. Jaggunaidu alleged that the YSRCP, which had promised to pull up the Centre on these issues, was surrendering meekly to the Modi government.

Similarly, the BJP government has put up Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and other PSU s for sale. It was pushing VSP into losses by failing to allocate captive mines. As many as 5,000 vacant posts have not been filled and 8,500 displaced persons have not been provided jobs in the plant. The YSRCP government was not questioning the Centre on it.

The CPI-M leaders recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath had announced that a number of M o U s were signed at the Global Industrial Summit in Visakhapatnam in the past and they would provide jobs to 4 lakh youths. They also said that Visakhapatnam would be developed as an IT hub.

But, now the State government was planning to set up 15 government offices in IT SEZ and in Millennium Towers. They wondered as to how IT would develop in the city, when the buildings were occupied by government departments. They sought that the State government should give up such measures, which they say were detrimental to the growth of IT and creation of jobs. They demanded that the State government should pull up the Centre and strive for fulfilment of the AP Reorganisation promises.

