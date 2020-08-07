CPI leader alleges fleecing of patients by private hospitals

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that private and corporate hospitals were fleecing patients taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation. He also alleged that medical kits were not being provided to those in home isolation.
In a letter to the Health Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas (Nani), the CPI leader alleged that private hospitals were changing lakhs of rupees from patients in the name of screening for COVID-19. The private and corporate hospitals were not implementing the rate fixed by the government for COVID-19 screening. He described it as a failure on the part of the officials and the government.
The government should wake up at least now and control the private and corporate hospitals or alternatively take them over and provide better medicare to the patients. Referring to the lack of amenities being provided to patients in home isolation, he said it was wrong on the part of the government to ignore those undergoing COVID-19 treatment in home isolation.
In Visakhapatnam city alone, there were 2,277 patients in home isolation. He demanded provision of medical kits to those in home isolation across the State. Though State government was spending ₹500 on each patient in home isolation, the contractors were not supplying nutritious food to patients, he alleged.
The CPI leader also sought better amenities to patients at the government hospitals in the State.
