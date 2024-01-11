CPI deplores ‘ESMA threat’ to striking Anganwadi workers

January 11, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has taken strong exception to the YSRCP government issuing “threats” of job termination to the striking Anganwadi workers if they do not rejoin duties immediately.

Mr. Ramakrishna visited the dharna camp of the Anganwadi workers at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC building on Thursday and expressed solidarity with the striking workers.

He alleged that the State government, which has no concern for the plight of the Anganwadis who have been on strike for the past month, “suddenly remembered that their services come under essential services and invoked ESMA and threatened to terminate their services”.

The CPI State secretary said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s term was coming close, but the Anganwadi workers have been working for two to three decades. “Not you, but they (Anganwadis) will terminate your services,” he said, implying that the Anganwadi workers would ensure that Mr. Jagan doesn’t come back to power this time.

The Chief Minister has no time to talk to the workers, trade unions and representatives of political parties. He, however, has time for the transfer of MLAs. He demanded an early solution to the woes of the Anganwadi workers.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, party leader M. Pydiraju and CPI(M) leader B. Ganga Rao were present.

‘Repeal AP Land Titling Act’

Mr. Ramakrishna also visited the advocates, who were on strike demanding repeal of the AP Land Titling Act. Addressing the advocates, the CPI leader alleged that the Land Titling Bill was brought out in a hurry without any discussions with the stakeholders. He wondered about the need to maintain secrecy on the issue. He said that no discussions were held with Rythu Sanghams, political parties and other stakeholders.

The new Bill would not allow the sale and transfer of the land. The aggrieved person could not approach a court but would only have to move the tribunal. Some newspapers had reported that the Land Titling Act was an attempt to grab lands, he alleged.

